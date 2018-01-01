Keeping User Docs Up to Date is Hard.

With hub, your whole team can collaborate to make sure your docs are up to date, accurate, and as detailed as they need to be.
Based on user feedback and data analysis, it's the backbone of continuous user education.
Join 500+ companies using elevio to improve education and reduce support loads.
Advisor will automatically make suggestions on ways for you to improve your docs over time, based on how people are finding, viewing, and reacting to your content (...or not).
Hub enables and guides your team to work together to continuously improve your documentation, removing unnecessary confusion and frustration.
Upload images, assets, or general conversation to help with effective and efficient updates.
Cards for user feedback, content updates, empty searches, issues, and more. All in one easy-to-manage place.
It’s end-to-end user education done right.
Hub works with your existing stack and flow, by creating cards through integrations like Slack, Zapier, Email to Hub, our API, and, of course Advisor.
Emails and real-time thread updates will keep you in the loop on anything you need to know about.
"One documentation task that we largely fail to do is to re-visit articles after they’ve been published for some time, and evaluate their readability and usability levels.
Elevio's Hub not only helps in moving these tasks up on our team’s priority list, but also provides recommendations on which articles need the most attention.
This saves us from having to sift through our entire knowledge base looking for errors; instead, users alert us to documentation errors through Elevio's Hub system saving our team's time and resources."
Kelsey Moen - Marketing Manager, Skykit
Easy Setup. Free 14-day trial. No credit card required